Bruins unveil 2026 Stadium Series jersey

Fittingly, the Bruins are bringing a football-inspired flair down to Tampa's Raymond James Stadium for the 2026 Stadium Series head-to-head with the Lightning, as confirmed by the club's official jersey unveiling on Thursday.

Going with a gold look for this outdoor game, the newest sweaters unveiled by the Bruins will see the club reverse their team’s iconic black and gold color scheme, leaning in on vibrant gold as the primary color. The sweater will also feature what the club is calling 'larger-than-life' numbers on the sleeve and helmet, paying homage to a football uniform, as well as the "Bruins’ diehard New England fans who show up to cheer on their team at home and away."

"Through multiple Winter Classics and of course our club’s 100th anniversary, we’ve done a lot of retro and vintage style jerseys, but Stadium Series presented an opportunity to do something really unique,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in the release. "We’re excited to introduce a uniform that combines Bruins toughness and snarl with some really dialed up components and coloring. These sweaters are going to look great under the Sunday night lights."

Instead of going with their usual Spoked-B logo, the Bruins are going with a large 'BOSTON' wordmark as the primary logo on this jersey, as a nod to the Patriots and an intentional nod to the game being hosted in an NFL football stadium, and features a lock-up treatment with the Bruins’ crawling bear logo. The 'crawling bear' logo, which is typically the club's secondary logo on the shoulder of their jerseys, will be bigger and more prominent for the Stadium Series contest.

Photo credit: Boston Bruins

Photo credit: Boston Bruins

Photo credit: Boston Bruins

With the bear logo as the centerpiece of this jersey, the Bruins' secondary logo will feature a new look for Boston, going with a varsity B with a bear claw slash. This new logo is "signifying the grit and toughness that have been synonymous with Bruins hockey for more than 100 years," according to the Bruins.

The 'slash' graphic element appears throughout the uniform, including on the jersey, helmet, and also on the pants.

Photo credit: Boston Bruins

The sweater will also pay a little tribute to its host, with debossed sun rays on the sleeves and on the hem loop label. The hem loop label will also feature a “BOS," which is Boston’s airport code and a nod to those traveling down for the game.

Photo credit: Boston Bruins

Photo credit: Boston Bruins

Photo credit: Boston Bruins

The inside collar of the jersey will also come with another nod to New England, with the abbreviations of the six New England states "as a reminder that the Bruins are proud to represent their region no matter where they play."