Bruins double-up Jets in Charlie McAvoy’s return

Dec 11, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) is congratulated by his teammates on his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm was not worried about the impending returns of David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy throwing off this team's chemistry.

And for good reason, it turns out, as the Bruins welcomed McAvoy back to their lineup (one game after welcoming Pastrnak back) on Thursday night, and rolled to a 6-3 win over the Jets at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre.

Pastrnak made things look easy in this one, too, with Boston's first goal of the night and another two assists before an empty-net dagger connected for what was ultimately a four-point night. Overall, Pastrnak has recorded two goals and five assists in just two games since returning from a suspected lower-body injury.

Most of the action in this one came early, as the Bruins and Jets combined for a five-goal first period bookended by Winnipeg tallies. And in addition to the aforementioned Pastrnak power-play marker, the Bruins' first-period effort included a power-play goal from Casey Mittelstadt and a tally by Sean Kuraly.

In the second period, the Jets countered with a pair of goals, but a Hampus Lindholm blast through Jets netminder Eric Comrie allowed the Bruins to hold a one-goal edge through 40 minutes of play. And in the third, it was the first five-on-five goal of the season for Elias Lindholm that allowed the B's to jump out by two before Pastrnak put the Jets to bed with that empty-net goal.

The Bruins got a strong finish out of Joonas Korpisalo in this one, with a perfect five-for-five line in the third period, and 26 saves on 29 shots faced in total.

In his first game back from injury, McAvoy finished with an assist, along with a team-best plus-4 rating and team-high 33 shifts in 24:16 of time on ice.

But, as is tradition, the performance came with more injuries for the Black and Gold. The Bruins first lost defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to an upper-body injury in the first period, while second-line winger Viktor Arvidsson was lost to a lower-body injury and ruled out of play in the third period of play.