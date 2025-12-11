LISTEN LIVE

Both Patriots and Bills defenses take hit on Thursday injury report

Both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are dealing with new defensive injuries as they get ready for their matchup on Sunday.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts."" (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.””

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills had been dealing with mounting injuries heading into their Week 15 matchup this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While the first injury report of the week on Wednesday looked encouraging for both sides, each team had to add a defensive starter to the updated reports on Thursday.

For the Patriots, the addition is linebacker Robert Spillane (foot). Spillane was limited, after not being listed on Wednesday. However he didn't play wire-to-wire in the Patriots' most recent game against the New York Giants two weeks ago, and appeared to be limited during the team's first practice of the week on Monday. No injury report was given after that practice (teams are only required to do so the three practices leading up to a game).

If Spillane is banged up, the Patriots' depth at linebacker will be tested. Christian Elliss and/or Jack Gibbens could end up in bigger roles.

In addition to adding Spillane, linebacker Harold Landry (knee) had a new status on Thursday, going from a limited participant to non-participant. Landry has been dealing with that knee injury for multiple weeks now. He joined running back Terrell Jennings (concussion) as the two non-participants for the day. The only other limited player was left tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen).

Meanwhile, the Bills added cornerback Christian Benford (toe) to the injury report as limited. Benford has been one of the bright spots for a Bills' secondary that has dealt with injuries and growing pains with young players for much of the season. According ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, Benford had a walking boot on his left foot in the locker room on Thursday.

Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (illness) was also added to the injury report. He did not practice on Thursday.

New England Patriots
