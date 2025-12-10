Red Sox Winter Meeting Update: Tim Healey checks in with T&H

We would be remiss in our duties as a leading sports talk radio program if we did not feature a Red Sox Winter Meeting update this week.
Luckily, the guy in the clip was more than happy to oblige. That guy is Tim Healey. He's on the Sox beat for the Boston Globe. His latest piece for the Globe? A rundown of Boston's top offseason targets, with all-stars aplenty. You can read that right here.
Of course the Sox were the centerpiece of our conversation. And Tim had a timely take on Alex Bregman's will-he/won't-he status. Healey claims the demand for Bregman's services isn't what it was a year ago, so the Sox have a shot of signing him for less than expected.
Red Sox Winter Meeting Update
At the top of the clip, Fred got Tim's take on the Sonny Gray deal. Healy was hesitant to call it a smash, only because he doesn't believe Gray projects as a top-tier starter. Fred disagreed, admitting surprise at how little praise the deal was getting.
Fred's a Cardinals fan after all, so he has the info. You're likely a Sox fan if you're reading and listening to this, so when you're done, head over here for more coverage of the Boston Interest Kings, er, Red Sox, when and if they swing a big deal.