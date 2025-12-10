Pete Alonso makes free agency decision

Sep 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Star free agent Pete Alonso is coming to the American League East. But it won't be to Boston, and it won't be as a member of the Red Sox, as he has instead signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles.

Word of Alonso's deal with the O's was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. It also comes a day after slugger Kyle Schwarber signed a strikingly similarly deal to remain with the Phillies, with Schwarber's deal checking in at five years and $150 million.

Alonso's move to Baltimore comes as a tremendous blow to the Red Sox, as Craig Breslow & Co. were repeatedly mentioned as a team in a strong position to lure Alonso away from the Mets. The Red Sox also met with Alonso via Zoom this week, and were trying to schedule an in-person meeting with Alonso, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

It's also no secret that the Red Sox were interested in adding a big bat this offseason, which is a pursuit that's taken a huge blow with the market's two biggest bats now officially off the board.

In action for all 162 games for the Mets in 2025, Alonso posted a .272 average along with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. Alonso also had an .871 OPS, led the NL in doubles (41), won another Silver Slugger, and finished 11th in MVP voting. A veteran of 1,008 games over seven seasons (all with the Mets), Alonso is a five-time All-Star, has finished in the top-11 of National League MVP voting on three separate occasions, and left New York as the Mets’ franchise leader in home runs (264).

With Alonso off the board, the most logical next step for the Boston likely involves trying to bring third baseman Alex Bregman back to the club on a new, multi-year deal. Bregman was a fantastic fit for Boston in his first season with the club, with a .273 average and .821 OPS, along with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs, in 114 games for the Red Sox, and was producing at near-MVP levels before a quad injury derailed his season.