LISTEN LIVE

First injury report since bye week shows Patriots are getting healthier

The New England Patriots have just seven players listed on their first injury report since their bye week.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Harold Landry III #2 and Khyiris Tonga #95 of the New England Patriots celebrate after a sack during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Harold Landry III #2 and Khyiris Tonga #95 of the New England Patriots celebrate after a sack during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Injuries were one of the major stories around the New England Patriots when the team entered the bye week. Coming out of the bye week, it looks like the time off was important for helping the team heal up.

On Wednesday, the Patriots released their first injury report since the bye week. It only lists seven players, with just one non-participant.

Running back Terrell Jennings (concussion) was the lone player who did not practice on Wednesday. He also was not seen on the field for the team's first practice of the week on Monday.

Three players were limited. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related/other) and Harold Landry (knee) have been on the injury report previously, while left tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen) is a new addition. Lowe started last week in place of Will Campbell, who is on IR with a knee injury.

The Patriots also had three full participants in guard Jared Wilson (ankle), defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (chest), and special teams ace Brenden Schooler (ankle). All three missed last week's game, but their status to start the week could be a sign they're on track to return.

On the other side of things, the Bills also have seven players listed on the injury report. Tight end Dawson Knox (not injury related/personal) was the only non-participant. Right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder), defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring/wrist), and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) were among those limited.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 29: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
NFLAFC playoff hopeful makes desperate move at quarterbackAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots Mailbag: Hats, t-shirts, and roster questionsAlex Barth
Drake Maye Josh Allen: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills greets Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots following the game at Highmark Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeated New England 24-21.
NFLHaving the Drake Maye Josh Allen argument with Andrew CallahanAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect