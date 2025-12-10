First injury report since bye week shows Patriots are getting healthier

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Harold Landry III #2 and Khyiris Tonga #95 of the New England Patriots celebrate after a sack during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Injuries were one of the major stories around the New England Patriots when the team entered the bye week. Coming out of the bye week, it looks like the time off was important for helping the team heal up.

On Wednesday, the Patriots released their first injury report since the bye week. It only lists seven players, with just one non-participant.

Running back Terrell Jennings (concussion) was the lone player who did not practice on Wednesday. He also was not seen on the field for the team's first practice of the week on Monday.

Three players were limited. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related/other) and Harold Landry (knee) have been on the injury report previously, while left tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen) is a new addition. Lowe started last week in place of Will Campbell, who is on IR with a knee injury.

The Patriots also had three full participants in guard Jared Wilson (ankle), defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (chest), and special teams ace Brenden Schooler (ankle). All three missed last week's game, but their status to start the week could be a sign they're on track to return.