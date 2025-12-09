LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Bruins hang in there with stars on the shelf

The guys catch up on the past few weeks for the Bruins and ask some important questions on the rest of the season.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a glove save as Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) keeps New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) from a rebound during the game at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)
Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Matt & Ty return with a new podcast after extended time away, due to Matt having way too many vacation days to use up. The guys catch up on the past few weeks and dink around before diving into the state of the Boston Bruins.

9:54 -- The Bruins remain in the division and playoff race, as they hang in there without David Pastrnak or Charlie McAvoy.

18:43 -- Nikita Zadorov is playing his best hockey under Marco Sturm, and their defensive identity is coming together.

28:51 -- Looking back and what turned out to be the turning point of the Bruins' season.

32:00 -- Discussing Jeremy Swayman's resurgence and whether the Bruins should play Joonas Korpisalo more in order to keep Swayman fresh.

51:03 -- What should be the Bruins' approach at the next trade deadline?

57:21 -- The Bruins look like they have a strong emerging prospect class, based on how some key names are producing.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
