Sports Hub Underground: Bruins hang in there with stars on the shelf

Matt & Ty return with a new podcast after extended time away, due to Matt having way too many vacation days to use up. The guys catch up on the past few weeks and dink around before diving into the state of the Boston Bruins.

9:54 -- The Bruins remain in the division and playoff race, as they hang in there without David Pastrnak or Charlie McAvoy.

18:43 -- Nikita Zadorov is playing his best hockey under Marco Sturm, and their defensive identity is coming together.

28:51 -- Looking back and what turned out to be the turning point of the Bruins' season.

32:00 -- Discussing Jeremy Swayman's resurgence and whether the Bruins should play Joonas Korpisalo more in order to keep Swayman fresh.

51:03 -- What should be the Bruins' approach at the next trade deadline?

57:21 -- The Bruins look like they have a strong emerging prospect class, based on how some key names are producing.