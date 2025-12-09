Red Sox complete trade with Angels

ST PETERSBURG, FL – MAY 23: Detail of the Boston Red Sox logo on a jersey during the baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 23, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. The Red Sox won 4-1.

The focus of the Winter Meetings may be on free agents, but the Red Sox decided to stay true to what's been a trade-heavy offseason Tuesday, this time with infielder Vaughn Grissom shipped to the Angels.

In exchange for the 24-year-old Grissom, the Red Sox will receive minor-league outfielder Isaiah Jackson from Los Angeles.

The deal, which has since been confirmed by the Red Sox themselves, was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, while MassLive's Chris Cotillo was the first to report Boston's return for Grissom.

In what was his second (and final) season in the Red Sox organization, Grissom spent the entirety of 2025 with Triple-A Worcester, where he hit hit .270, with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs. Grissom also hit 24 doubles and had nine stolen bases in what was a 96-game run for the Woo Sox.

The Red Sox also tried to expand Grissom's role in the infield — certainly encouraged given the in-season losses at the big league level — during the 2025 season, with Grissom spending time at all four positions in the infield. Still, an MLB recall never came, and he seemed like a man without a fit in Boston. And that's without getting into the fact that he never really seemed to be knocking down the door in a push for another MLB look.

The centerpiece of the return for Chris Sale, Grissom made just 31 appearances for Boston during his time with the organization, hitting .190 with six RBIs and just 20 hits in 105 at-bats during the 2024 season.

Naturally, the veteran Sale would go on to lead the MLB in wins (18) and ERA (2.38), and earn the NL lead in strikeouts (225) WAR (6.2) on the way to his first career Cy Young in his first season with Atlanta. The numbers dipped slightly in 2025, and Sale battled some injury issues, but the 6-foot-6 hurler's impact was still enough to earn him a nod as an All-Star.

Jackson, meanwhile, comes to the Red Sox organization after a collegiate career with Arizona State and then a brief 10-game run with Single-A Tri-City. A lefty-hitting, righty-throwing outfielder, Jackson was an eighth-round pick of the Angels in the 2025 MLB Draft.