Red Sox miss out on big-time free agent

Kyle Schwarber resigned with the Phillies Tuesday morning, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Red Sox showed interest in reuniting with the veteran left fielder, who spent half of the 2021 season in Boston.

Philadelphia and Schwarber agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract. The New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds joined the Red Sox in pursuit of Schwarber’s services.

Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow publicly said adding a middle-of-the-order bat. Schwarber, who finished second in NL MVP voting, hit .240, had 56 home runs and an NL-best 132 RBIs. He would have been a major fix to the Red Sox lineup at the plate. Schwarber joined Boston during the 2021 trade deadline, helping it reach the ALCS for the first time since 2018.

Other options are available for the Red Sox to address their needs, including signing Pete Alonso or resigning Alex Bregman. Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Red Sox’ top priority is to resign Bregman, who had success at the plate and proved to be a key leader for the team’s young prospects. Alonso batted .247 and hit 33 homers for the Mets in 2025.

“We’ve had discussions that range from 6-7 players,” said Scott Boras, who is Bregman and Alonso's agent while also representing some of MLB's top talent. “Boston — their ownership — has made it clear to us that they want to add and improve beyond what their roster was last year.

“They’re aware the American League East is a very different dynamic in ‘26 than it was in ‘25 because there’s a lot of clubs that are already better and improved, and they fully expect additions from many others in the division.”