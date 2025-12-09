Having the Drake Maye Josh Allen argument with Andrew Callahan

It's another Drake Maye Josh Allen head-to-head matchup this Sunday afternoon. And this one goes down at Gillette Stadium.

A lot has happened since the Patriots went into Buffalo and beat the Bills 23-20 back in October. New England has just kept winning. And Buffalo has come down to earth a bit. Currently, the Pats are two games ahead of the Bills in the AFC East.

But that could all change come Sunday. And that's what we discussed with Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Watch the clip above. Ask yourself why the Bills are still the slight Vegas favorite heading into Sunday. Then read Andrew's latest here.

Drake Maye Josh Allen: Patrick Mahomes?

Want more Andrew Callahan? You've got it. There's another segment you can scroll to where he discusses the Kansas City Chiefs and their collapse this season. Patrick Mahomes' targets are aging. The team is struggling. The impact will be felt across the AFC.