There’s tons of smoke linking Red Sox to major move

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and the Red Sox have made it clear that they want to add more middle-of-the-order pop this offseason.

In the opening weeks of Boston’s offseason, however, the focus has certainly been elsewhere. Instead of a big bat, the Red Sox swung a trade that certainly added positional flexibility (and the Red Sox already had their share of utility players in the pipeline), and made two separate trades to beef up their rotation for 2026.

But with the Winter Meetings here, it’s become almost impossible to hear about free agent slugger Pete Alonso without a mention of the Red Sox.

The smoke is almost overwhelming, to be honest.

The Alonso-Red Sox rumblings continued late last week when The Athletic wrote that Alonso and old friend Kyle Schwarber were emerging as 'primary targets' for Boston this offseason. And on Sunday, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham decided to add to it, noting that Alonso has told friends that the Sox are high on his list. Abraham went on to note that Alonso's wife is a Boston native, and that the two first met while Alonso was playing for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League.

Even before this latest round of reporting, Jon Morosi said that he saw the Red Sox making an 'all out pursuit' for Alonso, while MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported that some in the organization's 'inner circle' preferred Alonso over Schwarber.

Morosi went back to the Alonso-to-Boston well on Sunday night, too, appearing on MLB Network and saying that the Sox were the team best positioned to steal the 31-year-old Alonso away from the Mets this offseason.

Again, the Alonso-Red Sox rumblings seem too intense to ignore.

In action for all 162 games for the Mets in 2025, Alonso posted a .272 average along with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. Alonso also had an .871 OPS, led the NL in doubles (41), won another Silver Slugger, and finished 11th in MVP voting.

A veteran of 1,008 games over seven seasons (all with the Mets), Alonso is a five-time All-Star, has finished in the top-11 of National League MVP voting on three separate occasions, and is the Mets’ franchise leader in home runs (264).

If the Red Sox are looking for primetime power, Alonso is definitely a fit.

Alonso could also, in theory, end what's been a multi-year issue at first base for the Red Sox. The 'in theory' comes into play there when considering that Triston Casas is obviously still with the club despite suffering a season-ending knee injury last season, as well as Alonso's defensive issues at first base. It's possible that Alonso would be a full-time DH for the majority of his contract in Boston.

That may not be an issue to the club considering that they're focused on the impact in the lineup more than the field, but it's also something that could play a factor when it comes to the money the Red Sox are willing to spend.

To this point, most contract projections for Alonso land somewhere between $25-30 million per season on anywhere from a four to seven year contract. The longer the contract, the smaller the average annual value. The shorter the contract, the higher the average annual value. As these things tend to go, of course.