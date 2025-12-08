LISTEN LIVE

Mike Vrabel’s big-picture injury update as the Patriots come out of the bye week

Mike Vrabel shared an update on the New England Patriots’ current injury situation ahead of the team’s first practice of the week on Monday.

Alex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After a week off, the New England Patriots returned to work on Monday. The team is back from its bye week, and now preparing to host the Buffalo Bills in a 'hat and t-shirt game' this Sunday.

As they get back to work, the status of multiple injured players comes into question. The Patriots were hit with a run of injuries in the games before their bye week, but head coach Mike Vrabel hinted on Monday that at least some of those players are trending in the right direction.

"Some of those guys may practice today. I think for sure, Wednesday," Vrabel shared. "Some of those guys that weren't available - we'll kind of just see where they're at today. But, I think we'll be O.K. come Wednesday."

While Vrabel didn't specify any players, names to watch include guard Jared Wilson (ankle), defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest), and special teamer Brenden Schooler (ankle). All three players missed last week's win over the New York Giants.

Shortly after Vrabel's press conference the team held its first practice of the week. All three of those players were on the field. However, the team was without edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) and running back Terrell Jennings (head).

Further updates on all five of those players (plus any other injuries) will come on Wednesday. The first injury report of the week - the first in two weeks with none issued during the bye - will be released after Wednesday's practice. There is no injury report for Monday's practice.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Milton Williams and offensive tackle Will Campbell remain out. Neither is eligible to return from IR in time for this week's game.

