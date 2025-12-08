FIFA releases Gillette Stadium World Cup schedule

Jan 12, 2008; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots fans make their way into Gillette Stadium for the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

FIFA announced Gillette Stadium’s schedule for the 2026 World Cup, per a press release.

Gillette Stadium will host seven games, five of which will occur in the group stage. A round of 32 match and a quarterfinal game will finish Boston’s World Cup slate.

Foxborough will feature teams from Groups C, I and L. Haiti and Scotland will start the festivities at Gillette Stadium, facing off at 9 p.m. on June 13. The following match will be between Norway and one of Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname, each of whom are competing for a World Cup bid — at 6 p.m. on June 16. Scotland will resume action vs Morocco at 6 p.m. on June 19. England and Ghana will play each other at 4 p.m. on June 23 before Norway and France finish the group stage matches at Gillette Stadium at 3 p.m. on June 26.

Boston’s round of 32 match will take place on June 29, and its quarterfinal contest will occur on July 9. Times for those games have not been released. The championship round will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Due to FIFA regulations regarding sponsorships and naming rights, Gillette Stadium will be known as Boston Stadium for the duration of the World Cup. It is an ironic name for the Patriots’ home field, as Foxborough is nearly 30 miles south of Boston.

All Gillette signage at the arena will be covered at the event. Gillette has owned the naming rights to Robert Kraft’s stadium since August 2002, as the building operated as CMGI Field during its first year of business.