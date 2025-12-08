Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 14?

Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) pressures the pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz.

Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Below is a breakdown of how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 14.

QB Jacoby Brissett

Imagn

It was a gloomy day in Arizona.

Jacoby Brissett has taken over as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback due to Kyler Murray’s season-ending injury, attempting to keep his team competitive amid an underwhelming season. His performance against the Rams was strong, completing 25 of his 44 passes for 271 passing yards with two touchdown passes and an interception.

It wasn’t enough to combat Los Angeles.

Arizona’s defense allowed 45 points while its offense struggled to generate scores. It ultimately resulted in a 45-17 blowout in front of its home crowd.

WR Jakobi Meyers

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jakobi Meyers had his lowest receiving yard total as a Jaguar on Sunday, catching only four of his 10 targets for 39 receiving yards. His best play was when Trevor Lawrence completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Meyers, who has three consecutive games with a touchdown pass. Before Meyers arrived in Jacksonville, he did not have a single touchdown reception in 2025. Nonetheless, the Jaguars secured a 36-19 win over the Colts.

K Nick Folk

Imagn

Nick Folk was perfect Sunday afternoon, splitting the uprights on his lone extra point and field goal attempt. He nailed a 31-yard field goal, increasing his mark between 30 and 39 yards to an efficient 7-of-7. His kicking efforts did not make match of a difference in the contest, as the Jets lost 34-10 at home to the Dolphins.

WR Tyquan Thornton and WR Juju Smith-Schuster