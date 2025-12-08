Drake Maye expands lead in Pro Bowl voting, with 9 Patriots among positional leaders

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When the first round of Pro Bowl voting was announced, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye held a sizable lead in voting among all players. A week later, and his lead has only grown.

The NFL announced the latest voting totals on Monday. As of 11 a.m. Maye had 64,576 votes. Not only does that put him in the lead but its about 9,000 more than the next closest player, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. For comparison, the gap between Maye and Smith-Njigba is over 1,000 votes bigger than the gap between Smith-Njigba and the 10th-ranked player on the list, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (47,586 votes).

This comes as Maye continues his breakout year, battling for the NFL MVP award. In 13 games he's led the Patriots to an 11-2 record, which is tied for the best in the NFL. His 71.5% completion percentage leads the league, and he's second in the league in passing yards (3,412) and fourth in touchdowns (23). With just six interceptions his 111.9 passer rating also ranks second in the NFL.

Maye isn't alone in representing the Patriots in the Pro Bowl voting. Eight other Patriots players are top 10 at their respective positions.

That group is highlighted by specialist Brenden Schooler. Schooler ranks fourth among all special teams players, and second among AFC players. He's not the lone Patriots special teamer piling up the votes. Roookie long snapper Julian Ashby ranks sixth among long snappers, and is the top vote getter at the position among players in the AFC. Rookie kicker Andy Borregales joins him ranked eighth and fifth respectively, after not being listed in the top 10 in the previous update.

Tight end Hunter Henry is the only other player ranking top five at his position. He's at fifth among tight ends, and fourth among AFC players.

Other players in the top 10 are cornerback Marcus Jones (sixth among cornerbacks), center Garrett Bradbury (eighth), free safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ninth), and outside linebacker Harold Landry (ninth). Cornerback Christian Gonzalez fell out of the top 10 after being included in the first round of results.

There's still one more week for players to continue adding votes. Pro Bowl voting concludes on Dec. 15. Fans can vote on the NFL's website or by posting on X/Twitter with the player's first and last name or tagging the player's official accoutn and including the hashtag #ProBowlVote.