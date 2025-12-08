LISTEN LIVE

Bye Week Bytes: AFC & draft chat with Mike Reiss & Dane Brugler

Without a proper Pats game to jaw about, were serving up some bye week bytes on Toucher & Hardy this morning, complete with guests. We’ll start with a regular. That’s…

Adam 12

We'll start with a regular. That's Mike Reiss you see above. And while we didn't have the star power of a soft rock legend to surprise Mike with this week, we did talk a bit of music before coming around to the NFL. (If you don't get the reference, head over here).

Reiss published this piece on Sunday talking about the contributions of New England's rookies to their stellar season so far. With Fred, Hardy, and Jon, he got into the AFC playoff picture: KC's collapse, Baltimore's boring brand of play as of late, and more.

Bye Week Bytes: Draft Chat

If you're a Toucher & Hardy regular, you know Fred loves to talk about the NFL draft. Lucky for him--and for you--our friend Dane Brugler of The Athletic posted his first mock draft of the season last week. Thankfully, he was kind enough to join us on a Monday morning.

Dane quipped at the top about how the conversation this year is certainly taking on a different tone than it did last year or the year before. No high pick for the Pats this time around--unless they trade up. He talked about that option and more. Watch the clip.

AFCNew England Patriotsnfl draft
Adam 12Writer
