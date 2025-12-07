LISTEN LIVE

Celtics hold off Raptors for 5th straight victory

The Celtics continued to surge up the Eastern Conference on Sunday afternoon.

Ty Anderson

Dec 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) tries to slow up Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It was hardly as clean as the Celtics would have liked. But it's wins themselves and not style points that matter to the Celtics, who captured their fifth straight victory Sunday with a 121-113 final over the Raptors up in Toronto.

The win, which was powered by a team-leading 30 points from Jaylen Brown, appeared in doubt when the Celtics went cold in the second half on the way to the Green blowing what was at one point a 23-point lead in the second half.

Down 102-99 in the fourth quarter, the Celtics overcame the second-half struggles by scoring 22 of the game's final 33 points in the fourth quarter of play. And it was a strong finish from the Celtics' Derrick White late, as White had direct involvement as either the scorer or the assist man on 10 of their final 22 points.

Boston's near-collapse in the fourth quarter was actually the club's first brush with danger in a hot minute (since their win over the Knicks last week), as the Celtics went wire-to-wire over both the Wizards and Lakers leading into Sunday's game.

In addition to Brown's 30-point outing, as well as White's 27-point performance headlined by his six makes from three-point range, the Celtics got a boost with a double-double from center Neemias Queta (11 points and 11 rebounds).

As a team, the Celtics had a strong performance from beyond the arc, with makes on 20 of their 47 three-point attempts (42.6 percent). It's tied for their fifth-best single-game performance from downtown this season.

Brandon Ingram led the way on the scoring front for the Raptors, with 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting, along with four rebounds and three assists.

With the win, the Celtics jumped Toronto for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. They're also now just 2.5 games behind the Knicks for the second-best record in the East, and a mere four games behind the East-leading Pistons.

The Celtics are back in action Dec. 11 against the Bucks.

Boston Celtics
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
‘We were all figuring it out’: Celtics growing into offensive identity
NBA‘We were all figuring it out’: Celtics growing into offensive identityJake Seymour
Strong shooting performance leads Celtics past shorthanded Lakers
NBAStrong shooting performance leads Celtics past shorthanded LakersJake Seymour
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics yells to a teammate while under pressure from Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Arena on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NBACeltics update Jaylen Brown’s status ahead of Lakers matchupAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect