LISTEN LIVE

Jeremy Swayman powers Bruins to win over Devils

The Bruins have wins in two straight for the first time since losing Charlie McAvoy to a broken jaw.

Ty Anderson

Dec 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) eyes an incoming shot against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman was able to flush out the sting of an early hook from his last start Saturday night at TD Garden.

Back in goal after a loss for the seventh time this season, it was Swayman who helped power the Bruins to a 4-1 win over the reeling Devils, and with a strong 29-of-30 performance in the Boston crease. With the win, Swayman improved to 5-2-0 with a .943 save percentage in starts following a loss this season.

In what was one of their more balanced offensive attacks of the season, the Bruins got goals from three different lines in this one, beginning with Fraser Minten's game-opening tally at the 17:42 mark of the first period.

It was Minten's first goal since Nov. 8 in Toronto, and came with assists for both Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic, and it was Kastelic who picked Simon Nemec's pocket in the corner to feed the puck to Minten right in the sweet spot.

And though the Devils responded with a Timo Meier strike before the end of the period, Morgan Geekie put the Bruins back in front early in the second period.

The Bruins clung to that one-goal lead — and leaned on Swayman to make some big saves along the way — until they got some much-needed breathing room behind a Casey Mittelstadt finish with some great passing from Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Zacha on the way to Mittelstadt's sixth goal of the year.

For the Bruins, the victory was Boston's second straight, giving the Black and Gold consecutive victories for the first time since Charlie McAvoy left the lineup.

The Bruins are back in action Tuesday night when they visit the Blues.

boston bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
3 Stars: These Bruins know how to respond
NHL3 Stars: These Bruins know how to respondTy Anderson
Dec 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
NHLBruins take it to Blues for big win at TD GardenTy Anderson
Bruins make another roster move on backend
NHLBruins make another roster move on backendTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect