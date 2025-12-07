Jeremy Swayman powers Bruins to win over Devils

Dec 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) eyes an incoming shot against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman was able to flush out the sting of an early hook from his last start Saturday night at TD Garden.

Back in goal after a loss for the seventh time this season, it was Swayman who helped power the Bruins to a 4-1 win over the reeling Devils, and with a strong 29-of-30 performance in the Boston crease. With the win, Swayman improved to 5-2-0 with a .943 save percentage in starts following a loss this season.

In what was one of their more balanced offensive attacks of the season, the Bruins got goals from three different lines in this one, beginning with Fraser Minten's game-opening tally at the 17:42 mark of the first period.

It was Minten's first goal since Nov. 8 in Toronto, and came with assists for both Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic, and it was Kastelic who picked Simon Nemec's pocket in the corner to feed the puck to Minten right in the sweet spot.

And though the Devils responded with a Timo Meier strike before the end of the period, Morgan Geekie put the Bruins back in front early in the second period.

The Bruins clung to that one-goal lead — and leaned on Swayman to make some big saves along the way — until they got some much-needed breathing room behind a Casey Mittelstadt finish with some great passing from Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Zacha on the way to Mittelstadt's sixth goal of the year.

For the Bruins, the victory was Boston's second straight, giving the Black and Gold consecutive victories for the first time since Charlie McAvoy left the lineup.