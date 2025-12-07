3 Stars: Swayman becoming elite stopper for Bruins

Dec 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) is seen during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

It's been hard for the Bruins to generate much of any momentum lately. That's to be expected, really, especially with both Charlie McAvoy (facial surgery) and David Pastrnak (suspected lower-body injury) on the shelf for Boston.

But the Bruins snapped out of that Saturday night, with a 4-1 win over the Devils, good for the Black and Gold's second straight victory. It's actually the first time that the Bruins rattled off consecutive victories since losing McAvoy on Nov. 15.

"Sometimes, they aren’t pretty, [but] It’s tough to win in this league," Bruins winger Morgan Geekie, who scored once again in the win, said after the game. "They’re a good team. It’s just kudos to everybody up and down the lineup.”

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Morgan Geekie

Dec 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Devils during the second period at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson/Imagn Images)

Another Bruins game, another goal for Morgan Geekie. To be honest, it's actually kind of hilarious how this has become old hat for everybody involved, in a weird way. But a goal is a goal, and Geekie's strike in the second period of this one was an important one, as it was both a needed 'response' goal for the club, and also one that held as the game-winning strike in this contest.

The goal was the 22nd of the year for Geekie, his fifth in the last five games, and his 10th in the last nine games overall. All this dude does is score. It's insane.

2nd Star: Tanner Jeannot

Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) skates during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

Considering that the Devils played on Friday night, you had a feeling that there was a simple formula for the Bruins to follow: Weather an early storm and momentum surge from active legs, and then simply grind 'em down.

Boston's third line, which opened the game's scoring in this win, did exactly that, and they were led by the hard-hitting Tanner Jeannot on that front.

In addition to coming through with a secondary assist on Fraser Minten's first-period goal, Jeannot racked up a team-leading seven hits for the Bruins, and also added three shots and a block in over 15 minutes of time on ice. Jeannot was a menace out there, and it honestly looked like the Devils were downright miserable whenever they saw the Bruins' No. 84 in black coming their way.

The 'fancy stats' even loved Jeannot's night, as they had him down for a team-leading four individual high-danger scoring chances.

1st Star: Jeremy Swayman

Dec 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Devils center Cody Glass (12) is stopped by Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson/Imagn Images)

Elite goaltenders don't let losses pile up. And that's something that's been a sneaky-huge part of Jeremy Swayman's success out of the gate this season.

Back in goal following a loss in his previous outing for the seventh time this season, Swayman turned aside 29 of 30 shots faced, and improved to 5-2-0 with a .943 save percentage in that spot this season. That's true "stopper" status.