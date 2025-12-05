USMNT draws Group D for 2026 FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, and Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, stand on stage with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, for the draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The United States Men's National Team has its matchups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. During Friday's draw, the USMNT was placed at the top of Group D.

Earlier today, the groups were announced during a two hour ceremony in Washington D.C. attended by President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinebaum with the US, Canada, and Mexico as the host countries of the Cup.

The 14th ranked USMNT will open the 2026 FIFA World Cup against (39th) Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Group D play continues on June 19th with the US playing (26th) Australia in Seattle. Their final opponent will be the winner of the UEFA playoff between Turkey, Slovakia, Romania, and Kosovo. That game will be played on June 25th back in Inglewood, California.

Gillette Stadium will host seven matches which will include two knockout games. The matches will run between June 13th and July 9th. Teams for those games are expected to be announced on Saturday at noon.