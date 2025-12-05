LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox lose recently-waived pitcher

The New York Mets have claimed pitcher Cooper Criswell off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, less than 24 hours after he was waived.

Ryan Garvin
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 06: Cooper Criswell #64 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on April 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 06: Cooper Criswell #64 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on April 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Cooper Criswell is headed to New York.

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox designated the 29 year old righty for assignment in order to make room on the 40 man roster for returning players in the Johan Oviedo trade. Then on Friday, the New York Mets claimed Criswell off waivers.

Criswell and the Red Sox had agreed to a 1 Yr/$800K contract and was pre-arbitration entering his sixth year in the Majors. The Sox needed space on the 40 man roster to bring in Oviedo and lefty Tyler Samaniego after sending prospect Jhostynxon García to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a Thursday night trade.

Criswell joined the Red Sox after being DFA'd by the Tampa Bay Rays following the 2023 season. He was used as a starter and a bullpen arm in 33 games in Boston over the last two years including a seven inning, one run game against the Houston Astros back in August. He was also utilized as a starter for Triple-A Worcester posting a 3.70 ERA over 65.2 innings pitched.

The Mets have space on their 40 man roster so no corresponding move is expected in order to make room for Criswell. He joins a Mets pitching staff featuring Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and Clay Holmes.

He’s very, I don’t want to say unique, but his look is different," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Criswell in 2024, "He has that sinker-slider combination, and the slider is really good. He's gaining confidence, he’s gaining velocity too.”

Boston Red Sox
Ryan GarvinWriter
Related Stories
Red Sox swing another trade for starting pitcher
MLBRed Sox swing another trade for starting pitcherColin Kennedy
‘It’s easy to hate the Yankees’: Sonny Gray looking forward to being a part of historic rivalry
MLB‘It’s easy to hate the Yankees’: Sonny Gray looking forward to being a part of historic rivalryColin Kennedy
Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox makes a catch in front of Jarren Duran #16 to get out Gabriel Arias #13 of the Cleveland Guardians. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
MLBPassan lays out big trade options for Red Sox ahead of Winter MeetingsMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect