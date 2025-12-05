Red Sox lose recently-waived pitcher

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 06: Cooper Criswell #64 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on April 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cooper Criswell is headed to New York.

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox designated the 29 year old righty for assignment in order to make room on the 40 man roster for returning players in the Johan Oviedo trade. Then on Friday, the New York Mets claimed Criswell off waivers.

Criswell and the Red Sox had agreed to a 1 Yr/$800K contract and was pre-arbitration entering his sixth year in the Majors. The Sox needed space on the 40 man roster to bring in Oviedo and lefty Tyler Samaniego after sending prospect Jhostynxon García to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a Thursday night trade.

Criswell joined the Red Sox after being DFA'd by the Tampa Bay Rays following the 2023 season. He was used as a starter and a bullpen arm in 33 games in Boston over the last two years including a seven inning, one run game against the Houston Astros back in August. He was also utilized as a starter for Triple-A Worcester posting a 3.70 ERA over 65.2 innings pitched.

The Mets have space on their 40 man roster so no corresponding move is expected in order to make room for Criswell. He joins a Mets pitching staff featuring Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and Clay Holmes.