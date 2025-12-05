LISTEN LIVE

Celtics update Jaylen Brown’s status ahead of Lakers matchup

Jaylen Brown will be back on the floor on Friday night when the Boston Celtics host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Alex Barth
CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 30: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics yells to a teammate while under pressure from Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Arena on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers renew their rivalry on Friday night at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown's status had been in question for that game, but not anymore.

On Friday afternoon, the Celtics released their final injury report ahead of the game. Brown was not included, meaning he's been cleared to play.

This is after Brown missed Thursday night's game against the Washington Wizards due to an illness. The Celtics were just fine without him, beating the Wizards 146-101.

Last time Brown was on the floor was Tuesday night's 123-117 win over the New York Knicks. Brown had one of his best games of the year, scoring 42 points on 16-of-24 shooting, adding four rebounds and four assists.

Brown has been the Celtics' leading scorer this season while Jayson Tatum is recovering from his torn Achilles. He's averaging 29 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

Getting Brown back will be key against a strong Lakers team. In fact with Brown off the injury report, Tatum is the only player listed.

On the other side the Lakers are banged up. Luka Doncic and former Celtic Marcus Smart are both out, while LeBron James is listed as doubtful. Los Angeles is also on the second half of a back-to-back, having beat the Toronto Raptors 123-120 on Thursday night.

That win was a bounce-back for the Lakers, after they lost to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Before that, LA had won seven games in a row.

It'll be a 7:00 p.m. ET tip off on Friday night at TD Garden. Coverage of the game can be heard on the Bet MGM 98.5 The Sports Hub Celtics Radio Network, starting with pregame at 6:30 p.m. ET with Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell.

Alex Barth
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub.
