3 Stars: These Bruins know how to respond

The Bruins don't want to find themselves on the losing end of things, obviously.

But if there's any silver lining to be found in the losses, it's in how the Bruins have responded to them under first-year Bruins coach Marco Sturm.

Since putting an end to their six-game losing streak back in late October, the Bruins are now 6-1-0 in games immediately following a loss.

And No. 6 came in beatdown fashion Thursday night at TD Garden behind a 5-2 victory over Jim Montgomery and the St. Louis Blues.

Here's a look at the 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Alex Steeves

This is quickly becoming more than just a hot run for the Bruins' Alex Steeves.

Recalled from the minors back on Nov. 8, Steeves put together yet another strong outing Thursday night, this time with the game-opening goal, an assist, and a team-leading six hits in over 16 minutes of action for the Bruins. And while his 2-on-1 finish was a thing of beauty, you almost have to appreciate the hit he put on the Blues' Colton Parayko on the way to Morgan Geekie's goal even more.

In this space, we've written about how the play of Steeves and his increased role is making it difficult for the Bruins to take him out of the lineup when David Pastrnak (suspected lower-body injury) returns to play. And now it's become a virtual nonstarter for Sturm, one would have to think.

"He's a guy I trust," Sturm said of Steeves following Thursday's game. "We'll see, [but] it's tough to get him out of the lineup. I can tell you that."

Through 13 games with the Bruins, Steeves is now up to six goals and eight points. His six goals are the fifth-most among all Bruins, and are just one behind Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Zacha in the No. 3 spot. In half the amount of games.

2nd Star: Pavel Zacha

Dec 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) is greeted by the players on the bench after scoring a goal against the Blues at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

The Bruins made this one a laugher through two periods of play. And it was the Bruins' Pavel Zacha who decided to hammer those nails in the coffin, as the do-it-all center scored the Black and Gold's fourth and fifth goals in this contest.

The fifth goal was a Bane-on-Batman kind of backbreaker for the Blues, too, as Zacha and the Bruins legitimately beat the buzzer with just 0.2 left on the clock.

Skating with Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt as his wings, this is a line where all three members have missed time due to injury over the last few weeks. But you can see the chemistry starting to build again, and that really does begin with the play of Zacha, whose value for this Bruins team is truly flying under the radar.

1st Star: Joonas Korpisalo

Dec 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save in front of St. Louis Blues center Pius Suter (22) at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

It may sound weird, but I truly did not think Bruins backup Joonas Korpisalo had played as poorly as his numbers indicated entering Thursday's game. Obviously nobody wants to see a 3.52 goals against average and .880 save percentage next to their name. But if we were looking at his play from a situational standpoint, it does feel like Korpisalo has tried to battle and keep the B's in games this year.

On Thursday, though, the Bruins got everything they could've wanted and more out of Korpisalo, with a season-high 37 saves on 39 shots faced. (That .949 save percentage was Korpisalo's best single-game save percentage in any start this season, narrowly beating out the .943 he had against the Isles on Oct. 28.)

Korpisalo was dialed in from the start in this, too, and the importance of that simply cannot go unnoticed. Too many times this season, Korpisalo (and Swayman, for that matter) has found himself victim of an early goal against within the first three shots faced, which has forced the Bruins to work from behind early. That gets taxing for a club over the course of an 82-game season, to say the least.