Red Sox swing another trade for starting pitcher

Boston adds another arm to its 2026 rotation.

Colin Kennedy

Sep 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox continue to remain active in the starting pitching market, acquiring right handed pitcher Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a five player trade, according to Jeff Passan

The 26-year-old pitcher has been in the league since 2020 with a career 4.24 ERA. Oviedo received Tommy John surgery in 2023, forcing him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season. In 2025, Oviedo started nine games and had a 4.31 ERA. 

Along with Oviedo, the Red Sox will be receiving a pair of prospects in left-hander Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman

In return, Pittsburgh will receive a pair of prospects in outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and right handed pitcher Jesus Travieso. Garcia, more well known as “The Password,” was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Red Sox’s farm system. 

Garcia appeared in five games in the majors in 2025, only recording one hit. 

Oviedo will immediately insert himself as a candidate for Boston’s starting rotation this spring, but it remains to be seen what he is capable of with a full season of work post Tommy John.

The righty does appear to have the physical makeup of a strong starting pitcher. Oviedo measures in at 6'6 and with over seven feet of extension, it will make Oviedo's fastball a potential weapon for the rotation

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Oviedo will be arbitration eligible in 2026 and is expected to earn $2 million. 

Boston Red Sox
Colin KennedyWriter
