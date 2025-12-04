Red Sox swing another trade for starting pitcher
Boston adds another arm to its 2026 rotation.
The Boston Red Sox continue to remain active in the starting pitching market, acquiring right handed pitcher Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a five player trade, according to Jeff Passan.
The 26-year-old pitcher has been in the league since 2020 with a career 4.24 ERA. Oviedo received Tommy John surgery in 2023, forcing him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season. In 2025, Oviedo started nine games and had a 4.31 ERA.
Along with Oviedo, the Red Sox will be receiving a pair of prospects in left-hander Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman.
In return, Pittsburgh will receive a pair of prospects in outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and right handed pitcher Jesus Travieso. Garcia, more well known as “The Password,” was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Red Sox’s farm system.
Garcia appeared in five games in the majors in 2025, only recording one hit.
Oviedo will immediately insert himself as a candidate for Boston’s starting rotation this spring, but it remains to be seen what he is capable of with a full season of work post Tommy John.
The righty does appear to have the physical makeup of a strong starting pitcher. Oviedo measures in at 6'6 and with over seven feet of extension, it will make Oviedo's fastball a potential weapon for the rotation
According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Oviedo will be arbitration eligible in 2026 and is expected to earn $2 million.