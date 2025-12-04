Breaking down the Patriots secondary with Phil Perry

Bye week Thursday? Don't worry about it. We still have our regularly scheduled Thursday guest in studio to talk Patriots secondary.

That regularly scheduled Thursday guest is the handsome fella you see in the clip. Phil Perry is NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider. Earlier this week, he was on TV talking about the Pats being the best team in the NFL. Now, he's on the radio with us.

Phil--along with Fred, Hardy, and Wallach--had plenty to say about the injury-hampered New England defense. He was bullish on how the secondary is stepping up. And we all had a good laugh at Phil getting shamed mid-question by Mike Vrabel about interrupting.

Patriots Secondary and More

Speaking of Mike Vrabel, the Hub's Alex Barth has this piece on New England's head coach setting the tone as the team moves through their bye week. And speaking of (former) New England head coaches, Colin Kennedy has this on Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame odds.