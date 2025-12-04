Patriots represented in November ‘Player of the Month’ awards

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has looked much more comfortable over the last few weeks after a slow start to the season. The league seems to have taken notice.

On Thursday afternoon the NFL announced the players of the month for November. That list includes Henderson, who was named the NFL's Rookie of the Month.

In his four games in November Henderson carried the ball 65 times for 330 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also caught 13 passes for 81 yards. Overall he found the end zone five times, with four rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

Yardage-wise, Henderson's big game was in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ran for 147 yards, including 55-yard and 69-yard touchdown runs. The next week he had his big touchdown game, with a trio of scored on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets.

On top of that, Henderson also started the month of December on a high note. He was also named the NFL's Rookie of the Week for Week 13 for his performance in the Patriots' Dec. 1 Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants. Henderson carried the ball 11 times for 67 yards, and caught three passes for 19 yards in that one.

With that big November (and one game in December) behind him, Henderson is among the top rookie backs in the NFL. He's run for 625 yards and five touchdowns, which rank third and second respectively among rookies in the NFL this year. He's also second among rookie running backs in catches, with 32.

The Patriots drafted Henderson in the second round in last year's NFL Draft, 38th overall out of Ohio State. He was the fourth running back selected in the draft. At the start of the year he was in a true spell back role to Rhamondre Stevenson, but his workload has increased as the season has gone on.

Henderson is the seventh Patriots player to win Rookie of the Month since the NFL began handing out the award in 1996. He joins Christian Gonzalez (September 2023), Mac Jones (November 2021), Chandler Jones (September 2012), Jerod Mayo (October 2008) and Deion Branch (September 2002).