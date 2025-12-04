Hunter Henry named Patriots Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 19: Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hunter Henry is the Patriots representative for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award is given annually to recognize off the field philanthropic efforts by NFL players as well as on the field excellence. "The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is our league's most revered honor, celebrating players for their excellence both on and off the field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Henry, now in his fifth year with the Patriots, has been an advocate for International Justice Mission going back to his rookie season. IJM is an organization that rescues victims of violence, slavery, and exploitation. Henry first became aware of the group's work after a mission trip to Kenya.

During "My Cleats My Cause", the three-time Patriots captain wore a set of custom cleats designed by Daniel Nartey of Ghana. As a ten year old, Daniel was forced to dive into dangerous waters to untangle fishing nets. He was rescued by Ghanaian police at age 14. After graduating from high school, he is now working towards Bachelor of Arts degree in Art Education.

“My Cause My Cleats is a chance to stand for something bigger than football," said Henry, "When I learned that Daniel designed these cleats, it hit me in a different way. This isn’t just awareness – it’s honoring a survivor’s strength. I hope his story inspires fans to learn about IJM and join the fight to protect more children like Daniel from trafficking.”

Hunter and his wife Parker raised $316,000 during their first Rally for Rescue ping pong fundraiser to aid trafficking victims. Patriots owner Robert Kraft awarded Henry the Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award.

"We are incredibly proud to have Hunter Henry represent the Patriots as our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee," said Kraft, "His leadership on the field is matched only by his generosity off it, and we are honored to celebrate him for the difference he continues to make in so many lives. He embodies everything the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award represents."