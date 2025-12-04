Christmas In The City 50/50 Raffle

98.5 The Sports Hub and Felger & Mazz are proud to continue our long-standing support of Christmas in the City, and this year we’re joining forces with the Boston Bruins Foundation for the first time to take that effort even further. Together, we’re working to make a meaningful impact for families across the Boston area this holiday season.

On December 18th, when the Bruins take on the Edmonton Oilers, proceeds from the Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle will directly benefit our friends at Christmas in the City—a longtime partner doing extraordinary work for families in need.

And the best part? You don’t have to be at the game to make an impact. Raffle tickets are available right now, so you can jump in, support a great cause, and even give yourself a shot at some festive holiday cash… all with one click right HERE.

If you are headed to the game on the 18th, Felger & Mazz will be hosting their annual toy drive, broadcasting live from Hurricanes right outside TD Garden from 2–6 p.m. We’ll be collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations—every contribution bringing holiday joy to children and families supported by Christmas in the City.

For more than three decades, Christmas in the City has been a volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to easing the impact of homelessness and poverty on Boston-area families. Run entirely by volunteers and grounded in a mission of “community caring for community,” they provide support all year long. But their signature effort is a series of non-denominational holiday celebrations for families living in shelters—complete with meals, gifts, entertainment, and a whole lot of joy.

Founded in 1989 by lifelong Bruins fans Jake and Sparky Kennedy, Christmas in the City was created to show their own children that the true spirit of the season lies in giving. Today, an army of volunteers carries that mission forward, ensuring thousands of kids experience the magic and warmth of the holidays.

And now, we’re asking for your help.



Get yours now and join us in spreading holiday cheer.