Celtics dominate Wizards in wire-to-wire win, 146-101

Dec 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics continue to roll, winning their fifth game in their last six, defeating the Washington Wizards in dominating fashion, 146-101 on Thursday night in the nation's capital.

Without Jaylen Brown, who was out with an illness, Boston didn’t skip a beat, pouring in a season-high 146 points. Washington hung around for portions of the second half, but the Celtics 43-point third quarter was too much for the three win Wizards to handle.

Derrick White naturally assumed the leading man role, scoring 30 points to go along with seven rebounds and nine assists. Jordan Walsh also continued to look much improved, scoring a career best 22 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting performance.

Walsh became the ninth Celtic in franchise history to score over 20 points without missing a shot.

The win marked the second best offensive statistical performance in franchise history as Boston finished the game with a 150.5 offensive rating.

Boston started the first half like it was playing against the worst defensive team in the association — which it was. The Celtics jumped all over the Wizards in the first 24 minutes, building a 17-point lead at one point.

Walsh was a big part of that success, carrying over a contagious energy on both ends that he exhibited since being inserted in the starting lineup. Walsh had 15 points on perfect shooting from the floor in the first half, setting a new career high in points. The forward also impacted the game on the other end, snagging two steals and a block.

With Brown out, White stepped up as the No. 1 scoring threat, pouring in 18 in the first half with four triples. The guard beat the buzzer from deep to cap off both the first and second quarters. Once White went to the bench in the second, Payton Pritchard kept the pressure on, scoring 11 in the frame despite an ugly shooting performance.

Washington appeared to be exactly what it looked like on paper midway through the second, but the final five minutes told a different story. The Wizards scored 22 points in the closing minutes of the half, with Khris Middleton, C.J. McCollum and Kyshawn George all scored in double figures to cut Boston’s lead to 66-59 going into the halftime break.

The Cs didn’t let the Wizards hang around for long in the third, walloping them with a 43 point explosion in 12 minutes. White continued to dominate in all aspects offensively, picking apart Washington on the pick and roll. If it wasn’t for the 40-point fourth quarter lead, the guard was very well on his way to a triple double.

In the fourth, White gave way to Anfernee Simons, who had yet to make a basket yet, but was still finding ways to impact the game. The guard had two rebounds, three assists and was a +26 before being rewarded by the basketball gods. Simons connected on four straight triples to suddenly have 16 points in the blink of an eye.

The Celtics bench finished off the lowly Wizards through the rest of the final frame as Hugo Gonzalez recorded a career-high 14 points in garbage time.