Bruins make another roster move on backend

The Bruins had to make another call for some defensive help on Thursday.

Ty Anderson

Oct 2, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals forward Ivan Miroshnichenko (63) shoots the puck on Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) as Boston Bruins defenseman Victor Soderstrom (29) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Down to just five healthy defensemen and with a head-to-head with the Blues on deck, the Bruins made another move for help on Thursday, with Victor Söderström called up from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

The Bruins' move to summon Söderström up from the P-Bruins comes just two days after the Bruins lost Michael Callahan to a lower-body injury in the first period of a 5-4 loss to the Red Wings. The Bruins placed Callahan on injured reserve Thursday morning in a corresponding move.

Callahan is now the fourth Bruins blue liner currently on injured reserve, joining Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed) and Charlie McAvoy (facial surgery), while Jordan Harris (ankle) is on long-term injured reserve.

Söderström, meanwhile, comes to the Bruins with one goal and nine points, along with a plus-3 rating, in 18 games for the P-Bruins this season. Soderstrom also made three appearances for the B's during the 2025 preseason, and finished with one assist, seven shots, and 10 blocks.

The Swedish-born defenseman is a right shot, which is notable in the sense that the Bruins have had just one righty (Andrew Peeke) in their lineup the last two games. While the Bruins are expected to keep the lefty-shooting Jonathan Aspirot on the right side, Söderström would allow B's to put Mason Lohrei back on the left side and give the B's defense a greater lefty-righty balance.

Acquired from the Blackhawks this past summer, Söderström spent last season playing in Sweden, where he took home defenseman of the year honors in the SHL. Prior to that, the 2019 first-round pick made 53 appearances for Arizona from 2021 to 2024. Söderström put up one goal and 11 points over that 53-game run, and has not appeared in an NHL game since Mar. 10, 2024.

Söderström will become the 10th different defenseman to play for the Bruins this season, tying them with three other teams (the Hurricanes, Penguins, and Lightning) for the most blue liners used this season.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
