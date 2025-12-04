Bruins take it to Blues for big win at TD Garden

Dec 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Bruins refused to let Jordan Binnington and the Blues a minute, or even a second for that matter, to enjoy themselves Thursday night at TD Garden.

Pavel Zacha and the Bruins meant exactly that, too, as it was a Zacha power-play goal with 0.2 seconds left in the second period that ultimately served as the proverbial cherry on top for the Bruins in a 5-2 win over St. Louis.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 6-1-0 in games immediately following a loss since putting an end to their season-long six-game losing streak back in October.

And for the Bruins, the fun began with an Alex Steeves finish on a great 2-on-1 look at the 6:30 mark of the opening frame. The goal was Steeves' third in the last two games, and his fifth in the last five games overall. And Morgan Geekie, who delivered the feed on the Steeves tally, decided to double things for the Bruins less than five minutes later behind his 21st goal of the campaign.

Skating with a one-goal lead in the middle frame following a response goal from the Blues' Pavel Buchnevich, the Bruins pushed their lead back out to two on a knuckle-puck slapper from Viktor Arvidsson at the 6:04 mark, while Pavel Zacha went top shelf for his first of two second-period tallies to make it 4-1.

In goal, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 37 of 39 shots for his fifth win of the season, and his first win since Nov. 6 against Ottawa. Korpisalo was dialed in from the start in this one, really, and never seemed to be in trouble. Korpisalo even had some heroics on the Blues' second goal of the night, as he came through with an absolutely fantastic leg save on Dylan Holloway before Pius Suter ultimately put home a tally on what was essentially a third-chance opportunity at the net mouth.

Beginning the day with just five healthy defensemen on their NHL roster, the Bruins recalled Victor Söderström from the P-Bruins ahead of this game.

Skating opposite Mason Lohrei on Boston's third pairing, Söderström finished this contest with a plus-2 rating and two blocks in 13:40 of time on ice. It was the first NHL game for Söderström, who suited up in 53 career games for the Coyotes before playing last season in his native Sweden, since Mar. 10, 2024.

During the first period of play, the TD Garden showed ex-Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on the jumbotron and gave him a 'Welcome back, Monty' graphic. Montgomery coached the Bruins for over two seasons, and compiled a 120-41-23 record behind the bench in Boston before his dismissal in Nov. 2024.