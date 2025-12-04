Bill Belichick releases statement on Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy
Bill Belichick made a point of highlighting “all of the deserving Patriots,” including Robert Kraft, in a new statement.
Bill Belichick has weighed in on his NFL Hall of Fame candidacy. After being announced as a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame, the former Patriots head coach and current UNC HC released a statement on his Instagram.
"To be in this position is extremely humbling,” said Belichick. “I am honored to be named the Coaching Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Thank you to the Selection Committee and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I am thankful for the organizations and thousands of players and coaches that l worked with for my 49 years in the NFL. This is a cherishable reflection of all of my teammates throughout my NFL career."
In 24 years as head coach, Belichick and the Patriots made it to nine Super Bowls and won six. His six Super Bowl rings and 31 playoff wins are the best in NFL history.
The conclusion of Belichick's statement gave a nod to his fellow finalists, including Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
”Congratulations to the other finalists Roger Craig, Kenny Anderson, L.G. Greenwood, and of course, Robert Kraft. I hope to see all of the deserving Patriots selected this year.”
Along with Belichick and Kraft, several former Patriots are semifinalists for the 2026 Hall of Fame class. Rodney Harrison, Vince Wilfork, and Adam Vinatieri are all in the current round of voting. They're joined by former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor, who spent the last two years of his career in New England, and Super Bowl champions Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt who joined the Pats late in their careers but would both retire before ever taking a snap with the team. The results of that round of voting to see who will join Belichick and others on the final ballot is expected soon.