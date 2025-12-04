Bill Belichick releases statement on Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bill Belichick has weighed in on his NFL Hall of Fame candidacy. After being announced as a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame, the former Patriots head coach and current UNC HC released a statement on his Instagram.

"To be in this position is extremely humbling,” said Belichick. “I am honored to be named the Coaching Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Thank you to the Selection Committee and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I am thankful for the organizations and thousands of players and coaches that l worked with for my 49 years in the NFL. This is a cherishable reflection of all of my teammates throughout my NFL career."

In 24 years as head coach, Belichick and the Patriots made it to nine Super Bowls and won six. His six Super Bowl rings and 31 playoff wins are the best in NFL history.

The conclusion of Belichick's statement gave a nod to his fellow finalists, including Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

”Congratulations to the other finalists Roger Craig, Kenny Anderson, L.G. Greenwood, and of course, Robert Kraft. I hope to see all of the deserving Patriots selected this year.”