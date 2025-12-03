LISTEN LIVE

Handling the Will Campbell injury with Mark Daniels

The Patriots rookie is going to miss some time.

Adam 12

Now that the Pats have finished their Monday Night Football victory lap, it's time to take a hard look at how to handle the Will Campbell injury.

Back on November 26, New England head coach Mike Vrabel shared that the rookie left tackle would be placed on injured reserve. Flash forward a week and we now have a new report from weekly contributor Bert Breer that Campbell has a grade 3 MCL sprain.

Don't let the medical jargon fool you. A grade 3 MCL sprain is basically a torn MCL. Fred Toucher pointed this fact out the day after Campbell suffered the injury. A certain segment of Patriots fans in the listening audience chided him. They pooh-poohed him. Now? Redemption.

Will Campbell Injury: Moving Forward

We'll get more insight from Bert when he joins the Toucher & Hardy show on Friday morning for the 7:00 hour. In the meantime, we have our friend Mark Daniels in the clip you just scrolled past. He covers the Pats for MassLive and recently wrote about another New England rookie.

But back to Campbell, the argument can be made that, with an injury as serious as his, he should be kept out for the remainder of the season. Get Mark's take along with Fred, Hardy, and Jon's, and keep listening for more updates and analysis weekday mornings.

New England PatriotsWill Campbell
Adam 12Writer
