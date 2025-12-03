‘It’s maniacal:’ Jayson Tatum continues rigorous rehab process

While the Boston Celtics appear to be hitting their stride — seven wins in their last nine games — Jayson Tatum continues to progress in his rehab from his right achilles tear.

Tatum said back in September that he has a date in mind for his return, and while he never has confirmed or denied a return for this season, it certainly looks like the All NBA First Teamer is priming for a return later this season.

“He's doing a heck of a job,” Joe Mazzulla said on “Zolak and Bertrand” on Wednesday. “I think just kind of coming to work every day. His job right now is to put himself in position to come back when he's healthy.”

As Boston finds itself three games over .500 for the first time this season following a 123-117 win over the Knicks on Tuesday night, Tatum has been with the team every step of the way. The superstar has been on the bench for nearly every game, whether it's at home or on the road.

“There's never been a moment where it felt like he wasn't with us,” Mazzulla said. “And I think that's important, as he continues to get better.”

Nearly seven months since tearing his achilles, Mazzulla claims that Tatum is still attacking the rehab process with the same passion he did back in June.

“It's remarkable,” Mazzulla said. “He's on a different schedule than us, so sometimes, we have an off day, he still has to go in and have his day. Him and his team are doing a heck of a job, but it's very maniacal. It's a compliment to him, it's a compliment to his team and to our medical staff.”