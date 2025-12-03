‘It’s easy to hate the Yankees’: Sonny Gray looking forward to being a part of historic rivalry

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Sonny Gray hasn’t thrown a single pitch for Boston, but the newly acquired starting pitcher seems to be fitting as a member of the Red Sox.

In his introductory press conference, Gray — a former Yankees pitcher — made sure to make everyone well aware of his disdain for the pinstripes.

“It feels good to me to go to a place now where, you know what? It's easy to hate the Yankees,” Gray said. “It's easy to go out and and and have that rivalry and and go and go in, go in, with full force, full steam ahead.”

Gray’s time in the Bronx was probably the low point in the righty’s professional career, with a career high 4.90 ERA in 2018.

“New York, it just wasn't a good situation for me,” Gray said. “It wasn't a great setup for me and my family. I never wanted to go there in the first place.”

The 36-year-old has bounced back nicely since leaving New York in 2018, finishing as a Cy Young runner-up in 2023 with the Minnesota Twins. Gray’s also shown the ability to be durable even as he ages, tossing over 160 innings in each of the last three seasons.

As Gray returns to a big market ball club for the first time since being a Yankee, the pitcher has no reservations about playing on a big stage.

“I like the challenge. I appreciate the challenge. I accept the challenge,” Gray said. “But this time around, it's just go out and be yourself. Don't try to be anything other than yourself. And if people don't like it is what it is. I am who I am and I'm okay with that.”