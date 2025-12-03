A new career first for Drake Maye

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Throughout his sophomore season in the NFL New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has hit a number of 'firsts' for his career. The latest came on Wednesday, when he was announced as the AFC Player of the Week for the first time.

Maye gets the nod after leading the Patriots to a 33-15 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. He completed 24 of his 31 pass attempts for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Given the way Maye has been playing this year, it's a little surprising Maye hadn't won AFC Player of the Week yet. Through 13 weeks he's the MVP frontrunner, leading the NFL with both a 71.5% completion percentage, and 3,412 passing yards. His 23 passing touchdowns rank fourth in the league.

Not only has Maye not won AFC Offensive Player of the Week this year - no Patriots player had. In fact, this is the first time a Patriot has won the award since 2017, when Deion Lewis got the nod in Week 16. It's the first time a Patriots quarterback has won the award since Tom Brady did so earlier in the 2017 season.