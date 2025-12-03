LISTEN LIVE

A new career first for Drake Maye

For the first time in his career, Drake Maye has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Throughout his sophomore season in the NFL New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has hit a number of 'firsts' for his career. The latest came on Wednesday, when he was announced as the AFC Player of the Week for the first time.

Maye gets the nod after leading the Patriots to a 33-15 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. He completed 24 of his 31 pass attempts for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Given the way Maye has been playing this year, it's a little surprising Maye hadn't won AFC Player of the Week yet. Through 13 weeks he's the MVP frontrunner, leading the NFL with both a 71.5% completion percentage, and 3,412 passing yards. His 23 passing touchdowns rank fourth in the league.

Not only has Maye not won AFC Offensive Player of the Week this year - no Patriots player had. In fact, this is the first time a Patriot has won the award since 2017, when Deion Lewis got the nod in Week 16. It's the first time a Patriots quarterback has won the award since Tom Brady did so earlier in the 2017 season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots' defense and special teams have been well represented in the Player of the Week awards this year. Maye joins Defensive Player of the Week winner K'Lavon Chaisson (Week 7) and Special Teams Player of the Week winners Antonio Gibson (Week 2), Marcus Jones (Week 4), and Andy Borregales (Week 12). Maye and Borregales are the first Patriots teammates to win Player of the Week awards back-to-back since Nick Folk and Gunner Olszewski did so in 2020, also in Weeks 12 and 13.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Belichick, Kraft named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
NFLBelichick, Kraft named finalists for Pro Football Hall of FameColin Kennedy
Will Campbell injury: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars .Superdome
NFLHandling the Will Campbell injury with Mark DanielsAdam 12
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs off the field after defeating the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLDrake Maye literally improved his MVP odds mid-game against GiantsMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect