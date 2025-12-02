Toucher & Hardy, Andrew Callahan analyze Pats Monday Night win

Today's Toucher & Hardy program was centered around the Pats Monday Night win at Gillette, in prime time, heading into the bye.

The conversation started with the clip above. In it, Fred Toucher, Hardy, and Jon Wallach walk through New England's 33-15 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The overall theme? Head coach Mike Vrabel and QB Drake Maye have time-warped the rebuild.

That was a theme that would come up again when the show was joined by Andrew Callhan. The Pats beat writer sits in Tuesday mornings during the football season. As he wrote in his latest Herald piece, the team's 11th win--10th straight--send a message to the NFL. Watch here.

Pats Monday Night Win: What's Next?

From there, the show continued with Callahan--and callers--to look at the road ahead. The Patriots could very well win the AFC East. They could even win the division. But what would things look like if New England was facing down NFC talent each week?