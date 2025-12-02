Patriots Week 13 snap counts: Players in and out of the lineup

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) and New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) celebrate after a play during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots were without rookie linemen Will Campbell (88% of offensive snaps) and Jared Wilson (78% of offensive snaps) last night. In their absence, the Pats leaned heavily on backup linemen Vederian Lowe and Ben Brown. The pair played all 65 offensive snaps in the Patriots 33-15 win over the New York Giants. Mike Onwenu, Garrett Bradbury, and Morgan Moses were also in for all 65 snaps.

Rhamondre Stevenson saw an uptick in snaps as he continues to work his way back from a toe injury. After just 22 snaps in Cincinnati, Stevenson recorded 38 of 65 offensive snaps against the Giants. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson was the secondary ball carrier with 32 snaps. Terrell Jennings did not see time with the offense but was used on special teams.

Cornerback Carlton Davis was one of three Patriots defenders active for every defensive snap last night. Davis, along with fellow starting CB Christian Gonzalez and safety Jaylinn Hawkins saw all 55 snaps against the Giants offense. For Davis, it marks his seventh consecutive week registering 100% of the Patriots' defensive snaps.