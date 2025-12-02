Mike Vrabel sets strong tone heading into bye week

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots throws the challenge flag during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots head into their late bye week on about as high a note anyone could have hoped when the season got underway. With their 33-15 win over the New York Giants on Monday night the Patriots enter the break at 11-2, riding a 10-game winning streak, and in first place in the AFC with a chance to clinch the division coming out of the bye.

While Monday night felt in some ways like a major checkpoint for the Patriots, the job is hardly done. They have two massive games on the other side of the bye against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Then, of course, there's the playoffs.

How does the team square its impressive start with the work still do be done? Head coach Mike Vrabel summed it up strongly during his media availability on Tuesday, when asked his message to the team heading into the bye.

"We're not done. We're not satisfied. I think champions are never satisfied," Vrabel said. "I think you can appreciate where you are, but at the same time, never be satisfied or complacent."

"The fine line between rest and recovery, and just being sedentary," Vrabel added. "So, there's a fine line of what we have to do to be able to come back in here, understand that just because you have a bye, that doesn't mean you're guaranteed some victory the next week in this league."

Vrabel then pointed out that NFL teams are 16-12 coming off the bye week this season, a number that shows it's hardly guaranteed that rest turns into wins.

"The bye doesn't guarantee anything other than we should get some guys back that we didn't have last night, and we'll see where that goes throughout the week," Vrabel noted. "Give them some time to reconnect with people that they care about, and then also be ready to focus on football and us finishing this thing."

During his tenure as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel's teams were always strong coming off of the bye week. In his six seasons his team went 6-0 in the first game back from the bye week, with five of those six wins coming by multi-score margins.