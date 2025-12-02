LISTEN LIVE

Drake Maye literally improved his MVP odds mid-game against Giants

Drake Maye strengthened his MVP case during the Patriots’ Monday night win, as evidenced by the mid-game movement in the betting markets.

Matt Dolloff
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs off the field after defeating the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Drake Maye could very well be the MVP of the National Football League in the 2025 season, and the Vegas odds reflect that.

The second-year quarterback enters his bye week having powered the Patriots to a 10th straight win and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Though the Patriots didn't need a big offensive performance from Maye in a 33-15 stomping of the Giants on "Monday Night Football," he still delivered a stellar line: 24 of 31 passing for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, good for an even 126.0 passer rating.

Incredibly, if you go by passer rating, it was only Maye's sixth-best game of the season. But it was still good enough to vault himself past the Rams' Matthew Stafford as the new odds-on favorite to win his first career MVP award, and become the first Patriot to win it since Tom Brady in 2017. In fact, Maye's MVP odds actively shifted in his favor as the game went along. He entered Monday's game second in MVP odds (+120) behind Stafford (+105) at the DraftKings Sportsbook. But by halftime, Maye had become the betting favorite at -150. Eventually, he settled at -135, with Stafford second at +125, and that's where they stand as of Tuesday night.

Here's a short list of the odds for the top MVP candidates at DraftKings:

Drake Maye: -135
Matthew Stafford: +125
Dak Prescott: +1400
Jordan Love: +1700
Josh Allen: +3000

So, as you can see, this is shaping up as a two-man race. But it wouldn't be shocking to see Prescott or Allen make a late push.

So, it sounds like DK got flooded with fresh Maye MVP votes while he was sitting there at plus money, then bettors jumped back on Stafford after he dipped. But Maye held onto his spot atop the NFL MVP odds, mainly due to securing another win and passing Stafford for the league lead in season passer rating at 111.9 (Stafford is just behind at 111.7). Stafford hurt his own MVP chances on Sunday, turning the ball over three times (two interceptions, one lost fumble) in a 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

There's still plenty of football left. Maye and the Patriots come out of their bye with a strong test of opposing quarterbacks in the Bills' Josh Allen and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson. Maye could certainly continue to strengthen his MVP case if the Patriots continue to win, especially over those teams. Stafford is in need of bouncing back in order to keep pace.

The MVP betting markets over the last few days are a reflection of how the Patriots' week went, and how Maye's stellar season continues to go.

