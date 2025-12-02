3 Stars: Seider’s Wings get revenge vs. Bruins

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 02: Moritz Seider #53 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a goal in the first period against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on December 02, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Last weekend, the Bruins dragged the Red Wings into their muddy style. And though it was a game that ultimately required the full 65 minutes (and another three rounds in the shootout), it played out to the B's advantage by a 3-2 final.

On Tuesday night, the Red Wings returned the favor and got the Bruins to go up and down the ice in their brand of hockey. And Detroit also got the Bruins back where it counts, as they hung on for a 5-4 win over Marco Sturm's squad.

But, as they have so many times in their losing efforts this year, the Bruins continued to fight. Down by three in the second period, the Bruins rallied and made it a one-goal game with two strikes in under five minutes. And down by three in the third period once again, the Bruins rallied for another two tallies, and even had a slim chance by way of a one-goal game with 10 seconds left.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Lucas Raymond

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 09: Lucas Raymond #23 of the Red Wings plays against the Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on October 09, 2025. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lucas Raymond's power-play goal in the third period may not have been the hardest goal to score. Detroit's absolutely dynamite power-play movement made it a borderline empty-net goal for Raymond, to be honest. But he connected on it, it counted, and it held as the game-winning goal in this one.

In addition to the game-winning goal, Raymond also had the secondary helper on Ben Chiarot's second-period strike that pushed Detroit's lead back to two and really crushed the B's momentum to close out the period.

Raymond is up to eight goals and 15 points in 16 career games against Boston. That's tied for the seventh-most among all NHLers since 2021-22.

2nd Star: Alex Steeves

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Alex Steeves #21 of the Bruins skates up ice during the first period against the Ducks at Honda Center on November 19, 2025. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Don't look now, but Alex Steeves may be on the verge of becoming a roster lock for the Bruins. Suiting up for what was his 12th game of the season Tuesday night in Detroit, Steeves had yet another strong showing for the Bruins, this time with two goals and three hits in 16:52 of time on ice.

Steeves is obviously aided by the fact that the Bruins are still missing David Pastrnak (lower-body injury, three straight absences), which kept him in a top-six role for the club even with Viktor Arvidsson back in the Boston lineup. That felt noteworthy in this game. It also helps that Steeves has proven able to move up and down the lineup without his effort or noticeability taking a hit.

But with more performances like this, and with Steeves continuing to be deployed in more high-leverage situations for Sturm, it's hard to imagine the Black and Gold being able to take him out of their lineup.

1st Star: Mo Seider

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 02: Moritz Seider #53 of the Red Wings celebrates after scoring a goal against the Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on December 02, 2025. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider had a post-Thanksgiving feast last Saturday in Boston. Unfortunately for Seider and the Red Wings, it wasn't at the Hub Hall, but rather on Bruins forward Mark Kastelic's fists.

Seider returned to that game, of course, but his fight loss felt like a momentum-changing kind of event in that contest. A huge one at that, really.

But on Tuesday night, the sleek defenseman got his revenge in a more familiar area of the rink, as he dominated the scoreboard with a goal and team-leading three points in a return-the-favor clapback victory over the Bruins.