5 takeaways: Celtics continue to stack signature wins

Dec 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after making a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While it’s not payback for what happened last May, it certainly appeared the Boston Celtics put a little extra into an emotional win over the Knicks on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Brown delivered another monster performance in a season that is becoming full of them with a season-high 42 points in the emotional win.

For the first time this season, Boston (12-9) finds itself three games over .500. Suddenly, there appears to be a lot more doors open for what this team could potentially achieve in the months to come, especially if there is a potential superstar joining the fight this spring.

Here are five takeaways from the 123-117 win…

500th meeting

The Celtics have traditionally come out on the better end when the two square off, leading the matchup 309-191.

Tuesday marked the 500th time the Celtics and Knicks squared off on the hardwood, and the two teams delivered another intense matchup in one of the NBA’s most storied rivalries.

Tough sledding

Dec 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

After the opening tip, it quickly appeared like the Celtics wanted to be anywhere else but inside the TD Garden, which made the sudden turn around all the more impressive.

Brown had a brutal start with four turnovers and combined with the Knicks shooting at a high level, the Celtics were down double digits in a hurry. New York made six threes in the opening frame.

“To me it’s just a couple tough possessions, just let him do his thing,” Joe Mazzulla said. “He never wavers in his poise.

The Cs did do some good things in the first which planted the seeds for a better second, most notably inside the paint. Neemias Queta got going early with some good action driving to the rim, scoring six quick points.

As a team, Boston was dominant inside for the entire first half, outsourcing New York 42-14 in the paint.

Young buck steps up

Hugo Gonzalez, who has struggled to earn consistent minutes, provided a much needed spark that ignited the Celtics comeback. The guard took on any challenge, even going head-to-head with Karl-Anthony Towns for multiple possessions.

The guard was a team-high +17 in the first 24 minutes, and while he didn’t necessarily stuff the stat sheet, the 19-year-old continues to show a wealth of promise for his future.

Brown with another monster night

This may be starting like a broken record but — Brown continues to prove that he can be a true No. 1 option in the NBA. Through 21 games, Brown suddenly has the Cs three games over .500, and delivered his third 40-point performance.

The four time NBA All Star continues to raise the ceiling of what he is capable of when leading the Celtics, scoring 33 points combined in the middle quarters.

In recent weeks there has been a lot of MVP talk in the city of Boston. Brown may very well be inserting himself into that conversation this spring.

To put Brown’s start to the season in perspective, there has only ever been one other Celtic in franchise history to score 40 three times in the first 21 games.

The player?

Larry Bird.

That’s a solid indicator of the level Brown finds himself playing at, and of where he can continue to go.

Walsh makes the winning plays

As the Celtics enter the quarter point of their season, it’s pretty clear that Mazzulla has solidified Jordan Walsh in the starting lineup. On some nights that move can certainly be questioned, like when Walsh provided zero points in Boston’s loss at Minnesota on Nov. 29.

But nights like Tuesday show why Walsh has earned the trust of the coaching staff to play in clutch time. The 21-year-old made the winning plays when the Cs needed them most, scoring six points and grabbing three offensive rebounds in the fourth.

“I think I’m way more calm, way more focused,” Walsh said. “I have to take it one possession at a time.”

Walsh capitalized off a handful of opportunities where Brown was double teamed in the fourth, opening the door for him to make some plays.