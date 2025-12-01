Mike Reiss, Mike Dussault preview Pats Monday Night Football

Toucher & Hardy were down a man, so it was the perfect day to have two top-notch contributors on with a Pats Monday Night Football preview.

The man down was Fred Toucher, who's dealing with a "hot tooth," to quote Hardy. He's got his meds sorted out and will be back with the show on Tuesday to review the Monday night matchup between New England and New York. Now, back to the preview.

We'll start with the man in the clip above. Mike Dussault is our guy over at Patriots.com. That's where you'll find his three key matchups to tonight's game. Long story short, the line of scrimmage is what you'll want to pay attention to. Don't count these 2-10 Giants out.

Next up, it's Mike Reiss of ESPN. We started his segment with a special guest: Russell Hitchcock of legendary soft rock act Air Supply. If you listen to T&H on the regular, you know Mike's a big fan. His reaction to having Russell as a "surprise guest" made for a great moment.