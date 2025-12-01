LISTEN LIVE

Patriots get late surprise injury addition for Giants game

The Patriots may be even more shorthanded than they expected for “Monday Night Football” against the Giants. According to an official team announcement Monday, center Garrett Bradbury is officially “questionable”…

Garrett Bradbury #65 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the NFL 2025 game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The Patriots may be even more shorthanded than they expected for "Monday Night Football" against the Giants.

According to an official team announcement Monday, center Garrett Bradbury is officially "questionable" for Monday's game against New York with an illness. If Bradbury is unable to play, the Patriots would be down three of five regular starters on the offensive line. Right tackle Morgan Moses had appeared on the injury report, also with an illness, but was removed from it on Saturday and appears good to go.

The possibility of losing Bradbury coincides with the Patriots placing left tackle Will Campbell on injured reserve after he reportedly suffered a sprained MCL, leaving backup Vederian Lowe likely to step into the starting role. Rookie left guard Jared Wilson has yet to be placed on IR, but has already been ruled out of Monday's game with an ankle injury. He appears to have a more promising return timeline from his reported high-ankle sprain, compared to Campbell. Ben Brown is projected to start at left guard while Wilson is out.

However, if Bradbury can't go Monday night, that would likely slide Brown over to center, leaving the Pats to have to go with a third option at left guard. The favorite for that spot would be second-year pro Caedan Wallace, who has spent this season working on transitioning from tackle to guard. Wallace has been on the 53-man roster throughout the 2025 season, but has yet to be named to the active roster. Monday night looks like his best chance to finally see the field, with or without Bradbury.

The Patriots also have until 4 p.m EST Monday to elevate practice squad players to the main roster. They have three players with guard experience on the practice squad: Bill Murray, Brenden Jaimes, and Andrew Rupcich. So, it wouldn't be surprising to see one of them get the call-up for this particular game.

It's also a tough matchup against the Giants pass rush, led by veteran Brian Burns and dynamic rookie Abdul Carter. So, it'll be a stiff test for the Patriots' battered offensive line on Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

5 Things: Patriots face Monday night test against Giants before bye

Matt DolloffWriter
