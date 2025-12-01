Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 13?

Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Below is a breakdown of how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 13.

QB Jacoby Brissett

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett remained the Cardinals’ starter Sunday, marking his seventh consecutive start in place of an injured Kyler Murray. He guided Arizona to a close 20-17 loss at Tampa Bay, but he wasn’t at fault for the Cardinals’ shortcomings. He completed 29 of his 40 passes for 301 yards and two touchdown throws. He threw one interception, which occurred in the first quarter and resulted in a Buccaneers’ punt.

Overall, Brissett has completed 204 of his 302 passes for 2,188 yards and 13 touchdown passes in 2025. His interception Sunday was his fourth of the season, marking his third in three games. He is 1-6 in 2025 as a starter, as his lone win was a 27-17 victory in Dallas.

K Nick Folk

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Nick Folk propelled the Jets to their third win of the season, narrowly splitting the uprights from 56 yards out. Folk has played well in 2025, making 22 of his 23 field goals. His lone miss occurred Sunday when his kick soared right of the goalpost from 55 yards out. He is a perfect 18-of-18 on extra-point tries.

WR Jakobi Meyers

Imagn

Jakobi Meyers caught all six of his targets for 90 yards. His highlight play was a 50-yard catch that preceded his three-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It was the first of 25 unanswered points from the Jaguars, who defeated the Titans 25-3 to improve to 8-4.

DE Keion White

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images