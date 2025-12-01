LISTEN LIVE

Drake Maye highlights Patriots’ standing in early Pro Bowl voting

Drake Maye leads all NFL players in Pro Bowl voting, with other New England Patriots players represented as well.

Alex Barth
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL 2025 game between New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 19: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL 2025 game between New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.””

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The results of the first round of fan voting for the Pro Bowl Games are in. With the best record in the NFL at 10-2 the New England Patriots are well represented - especially quarterback Drake Maye.

As shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday Maye was the leading vote-getter not just among quarterbacks, but the entire NFL. He holds that disctiction by a relatively wide margin - Maye's 31,452 votes are over 4,000 more than the next-closest player, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That's close to the same gap between Smith-Njigba and the 10th-highest vote getter.

This comes as Maye is in the midst of what could very well end up being an MVP season. The second-year QB leads the NFL completing 71% of his passes, and has thrown for 3,130 yards (third in the NFL entering Monday night) and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions in 12 games. He's added another 307 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Maye isn't alone in representing the Patriots in the Pro Bowl voting though. Eight other Patriots are among the top 10 in voting at their respective positions.

That's highlighted by the cornerback position. Marcus Jones and Christian Gonzalez are both in the top 10. They ranked seventh and ninth respectively in overall voting, and second and third among AFC cornerbacks behind Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans.

Three other players rank top five at their respective positions - tight end Hunter Henry, special teams ace Brenden Schooler and long snapper Jualian Ashby. All rank fifth, with Ashby ranking first among AFC long snappers. Center Garrett Bradbury, outside linebacker Harold Landry, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins are also top 10 in voting at their positions.

There's still time for things to change though. Pro Bowl voting runs through Dec. 15. Fans can vote on the NFL's website or by posting on X/Twitter with the player's first and last name or tagging the player's official accoutn and including the hashtag #ProBowlVote. This year's Pro Bowl Games, which will again include individual events and a flag football game, will be held in Califorina the Tuesday before the Super Bowl as part of the events of Super Bowl week.

New England Patriots
