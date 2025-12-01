It’s good news, bad news for Bruins ahead of trek to Detroit

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 23: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the first period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on October 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins have guys gutting it out all across their lineup right now.

Second-line forward Casey Mittelstadt jumped back in the lineup last Friday after over three weeks and without a full practice to his name. And the very next night, a clearly limited Pavel Zacha returned to action after missing a game, and helped the Bruins outlast the Red Wings in a 3-2 shootout win.

Head coach Marco Sturm's club is likely to get yet another player back from injury Tuesday night in Detroit, too, with Viktor Arvidsson expected to rejoin the Black and Gold lineup for a road showdown with the Red Wings.

"Just have to confirm it today after practice," Sturm said. "But if [Arvidsson] felt good today at practice, he should be in [Tuesday]."

Sturm's encouraging note on Arvidsson comes after the veteran wing skated with the club in an optional morning skate this past Saturday before being a full participant in Monday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Arvidsson has missed the last seven games for the Bruins with a lower-body injury sustained in the third period of Boston's Nov. 15 win in Montreal. The injury could not have come at a worse time for Arvidsson and the Bruins, really, as he had heated up to six goals over his last 11 games prior to the injury.

If in, Arvidsson is projected to return to what's been his most normal spot this season as the right winger on a line with Mittelstadt and Zacha.

The same could not be said for David Pastrnak, however, as Sturm confirmed that Pastrnak remains day to day and will not travel to Detroit with the club.

"We'll see how it is in the next few days," Sturm said of Pastrnak.

It is believed that Pastrnak, who did get on the ice early Friday morning before being ruled out for the club's Black Friday game against the Rangers and Saturday's win over Detroit, is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Pastrnak's injury appeared to occur on what was his final shift last Wednesday on Long Island, with No. 88 having a noticeable struggle when accelerating out of the defensive zone and then again when approaching the Isles' zone.