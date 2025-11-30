Bruins send Georgii Merkulov back to P-Bruins

Feb 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Bruins logo during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center.

The Bruins used a Sunday off day to trim from their NHL roster, with forward Georgii Merkulov reassigned to AHL Providence.

Playing right wing on Boston's second line on Friday, Merkulov finished his 2025-26 Boston debut with a minus-1 rating in 10:35 of time on ice. Merkulov also had a single shot attempt to his name over his 14-shift outing, and the Bruins were outshot 6-3 during his five-on-five deployment.

Speaking after Friday's loss, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm acknowledged the difficult spot that Merkulov was put in for the game, citing Merkulov's whirlwind of a trek from Toronto (where the P-Bruins were) and down to Boston's lineup without having a practice with the club.

But as tough of a spot as he was put in, the 25-year-old did not get a second chance under better circumstances. Instead, Merkulov lost his spot in the Boston lineup on Saturday when both Jeffrey Viel (upper body) and Pavel Zacha (upper body) returned to the Black and Gold's lineup.

For Merkulov, who came to the Bruins with six goals and 14 points in 17 AHL games this year (and 193 points in 218 AHL games over the last four seasons), the demotion comes with an NHL line featuring just one point in 11 games.

And now moving from center to wing, Merkulov's latest demotion does make you wonder if this is the end of the line for him as an NHL option for the Bruins.

Sturm is now the third different head coach that Merkulov has played for in Boston (Jim Montgomery and Joe Sacco the others), and he's still yet to stick. It also feels like he's yet to grab hold of the timing and speed of NHL play. Speaking after Friday's loss, Merkulov did note the difficulty that comes with board battles and just how much faster things are at the NHL level.

Meanwhile, players like Alex Steeves and Matej Blumel had already surpassed Merkulov on the organizational depth chart, and the Bruins opted to keep Riley Tufte (also a scratch last game) on their NHL roster over Merkulov on Sunday.

But Merkulov's demotion down to the minors could also mean good news elsewhere in the Boston lineup, such as a return to practice (and possible game action on Tuesday) for Viktor Arvidsson or David Pastrnak.

Arvidsson, who was injured in Boston's Nov. 15 win in Montreal, did take part in Saturday's optional morning skate at TD Garden. It was the veteran winger's first time skating with teammates since sustaining the lower-body injury, but Arvidsson and the Bruins were quick to note that a return is not imminent.

Pastrnak, meanwhile, has missed the last two games with a suspected lower-body injury based on his final shift against the Islanders this past Wednesday. Pastrnak remains on the active roster and is currently considered day to day.