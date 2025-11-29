Patriots rule two players out, two more questionable for Giants game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Harold Landry III #2 and Khyiris Tonga #95 of the New England Patriots celebrate after a sack during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With the New England Patriots issuing their final injury report of the week on Saturday, there's a clearer picture of the toll of the run of injuries the team suffered last week. In total two players have been ruled out for Monday night's game against the New York Giants, and two more are questionable.

Guard Jared Wilson (ankle) and special teamer Brenden Schooler (ankle) both won't play in the game. It's the second missed game of the year for Wilson, and the first for Schooler. Without Wilson, Ben Brown is expected to be at left guard. The team will also be without left tackle Will Campbell, who was placed on IR earlier this week.

On the defensive side of the ball, Harold Landry (knee) and Khyiris Tonga (chest) are both questionable. Landry has been dealing with a nagging knee injury for most of the season, while Tonga suffered his injury last week. Both were limited participants on Saturday after not practicing on Friday.