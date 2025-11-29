Bruins lose yet another player to injury

TORONTO, CANADA – NOVEMBER 08: Jeremy Swayman #1 and Henri Jokiharju #20 of the Boston Bruins defend against Dakota Joshua #81 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena on November 08, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

For the second straight day, the Bruins are beginning their day with another downer on the injury front, with Henri Jokiharju officially placed on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's morning skate at TD Garden.

Jokiharju, who finished Friday's loss with an assist in 20:51 of time on ice, had a shift late in the third period where he skated back to the bench in noticeable discomfort. Jokiharju hung on the Boston bench until the final horn, but was in discomfort when walking through the locker room with a doctor postgame.

The right-shooting Jokiharju has been a staple on the Bruins' third pairing for the majority of the 2025-26 season, and has totaled six points, along with 22 shots and 19 blocked shots, in 25 games to date.

Jokiharju's move to the injured reserve comes a day after the Bruins skated against the Rangers without David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, with Charlie McAvoy still on the shelf after undergoing facial surgery, and with Matej Blumel and Jordan Harris both on the long-term injured reserve.

Oct 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Mikael Granlund (64) and Bruins defenseman Michale Callahan (79) battle for the puck during the second period at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images)

With Jokiharju down, the Bruins have summoned Michael Callahan up from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

Callahan served as the seventh defenseman for the Bruins on their recent road trip, but was sent down to Providence as part of a four-move Friday. The Franklin, Mass. native has made three appearances for the Big B's this season, and has posted three hits and six blocked shots over that three-game sample.

Replacing Jokiharju with Callahan also gives the Bruins five lefty shots on their backend, making Andrew Peeke the lone right-shot defender standing.